How a Dramatic Youth Election Brought Out Rift in Kar Congress 

The election for the presidentship of the Karnataka unit of the Indian Youth Congress sparked controversy after one of the candidates Mohammed Nalapad was disqualified despite winning the highest number of votes.

The election is also being seen as the symptom of factional differences within the Karnataka Congress.

In the final results, Nalapad secured 64,203 votes as opposed to 57,271 votes polled by his nearest rival Raksha Ramaiah but in the end it was Ramaiah who was declared the winner and not Nalapad.

Ramaiah is the son of former Congress MLC MR Seetharam while Nalapad is the son of party leader and Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris.