Jharkioli CD Row: 6 K’taka Ministers Move Court to Restrain Media

Six ministers of the BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka moved a Bengaluru court seeking to restrain the media from publishing any defamatory or unauthenticated material against them.

The ministers include Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Cooperative Minister ST Somashekar, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda and Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj.

The move comes after Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jharkiholi tendered his resignation in the wake of an alleged 'sex scandal' CD.