Hindu Group Barges Into K'taka School, Opposes Students Offering Namaz in Campus

She said that according to the team that visited the school, around 25-30 students were performing namaz regularly. “There are around 165 students from the Muslim community and the total strength of the school is 375. There is a mosque right next to the school, there is no issue in them going there for prayers,” Girijeshwari Devi said.

“We have not received any complaints from any of the other students opposing the namaz,” she added.

A source working in the school said that when the school reopened after the pandemic, it was difficult to retain students in the classrooms for the entire day. Many of them would leave the premises for afternoon prayers and then would not come back for the afternoon session. So, it was decided that they could perform namaz inside the school during the lunch break.