'How is This Allowed Amid COVID?' Karnataka HC Pulls Up Congress' Padayatra

The Mekedatu padayatra was taken up by KPCC President DK Shivakumar to demand the speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project, which aims at supplying drinking water to Bengaluru.

The padayatra, which began on 9 January, has turned into a political flashpoint in the state. On Sunday, there was much drama after a health official went to DK Shivakumar to collect his samples for a COVID-19 test. However, the KPCC President refused, alleging that this was a ploy by the government to declare him as positive for coronavirus to make him stop the padayatra.

Later, officials who had visited Shivakumar tested positive for coronavirus and Shivakumar alleged that the official was deliberately sent by the government to infect him. The BJP retaliated and said that it was the other way around and the official had been infected when he had been near the crowd around Shivakumar. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has claimed that hundreds of participants in the rally have tested positive.