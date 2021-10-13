Karnataka Cong Leaders Caught on Camera Accusing DK Shivakumar of Taking Bribes

Ugrappa: Uppar is from Bijapur

Salim: Yes but he was in SM Krishna’s house recently...This is a big scandal. If we start digging his name also will come.

Ugrappa: Let me tell you something

Salim: Sir you don’t know….(inaudible) is worth Rs 50 to 100 cr. If he has made so much money, then imagine how much the other guy has. He is just a collection agent.

Ugrappa: We all were adamant and made him party president. But he is not rising because of all these reasons.

Salim: No sir, he is not. He stammers when he speaks. Don’t know if he has low BP or sugar. You see when he talks.

Ugrappa: That is what I said now.

Salim: Yes. Media persons ask me if he is drunk. He is not drunk, that is just his talking style.

Ugrappa: Laughs