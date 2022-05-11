Karnataka CM Bommai Meets Amit Shah, Raises Hope of Cabinet Changes

The Chief Minister said that he has been assured by Shah that he would speak to party President JP Nadda and take suitable decisions on Cabinet expansion. Considering the developments, a decision would be made in two to three days, he said.



"From my end, I have given all the inputs and now they will have to take a call. I have explained about the prevailing situation in the state. The next week is crucial. The local body elections to be conducted all over the state are important," he said.



He also said that the Uttarakhand or Gujarat models won't apply to Karnataka, and the Cabinet expansion is going to be made based on the state's political scenario.



Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, was also present in the meeting.