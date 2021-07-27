Karnataka CM Resigns: After Yediyurappa, What Next for BJP?
Is BJP headed for a crisis in Karnataka after BS Yediyurappa's resignation.
BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka chief minister who resigned on 26 July, was a Lingayat, dominant caste, strongman for the Bharatiya Janata Party. What will his resignation mean for the BJP, which made its inroads into the South through Karnataka?
Speaking at the two-year celebration of his governance as CM, Yediyurappa broke down and said,
"I have decided. After lunch I will go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. Not out of sadness, but out of joy. I have been allowed to complete two-year term as chief minister. I don't have words to thank (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah, (BJP National President) JP Nadda."BS Yediyurappa
On 26 July, indicative of crisis in Karnataka BJP, protests were held in some parts of the state against Yediyurappa's resignation. In Shikarpur, Yediyurappa's home constituency, the shutters were down on all shops and a bandh was observed. In districts including Yadagiri, local protests were held.
Meanwhile, Lingayat seers of different mutts came out in support of Yediyurappa, requesting the Bharatiya Janata Party to reconsider his resignation. As Yediyurappa broke down, a section of the seers said that his tears will wash away BJP in Karnataka.
Yediyurappa has been facing dissidence in the party for several months in the past. BJP MLAs themselves had issued statements against the CM.
Among the front runners for the CM post are BJP leaders Murugesh Nirani, Arvind Bellad and Jagadeesh Shettar, among others.
