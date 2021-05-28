Son’s Role and JSW Deal: Behind Efforts to Remove Karnataka CM

In the midst of the buzz of removing Yediyurappa, his government in Karnataka suspended the controversial sale of over 3,500 acres of land to JSW Steel Ltd in Ballari. The government had decided to make the sale on 26 April and not go through with it on 27 May.

The criticism for going through with the deal came not only from the Opposition but also from his own party MLAs. The move is being seen as a reaction to this Opposition. This included MLAs like Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad and Anand Singh.

The anti-Yediyurappa camp has been claiming to have signatures of MLAs.

A Yediyurappa loyalist, M P Renukacharya dismissed the signature campaign. “No one has signed against Yediyurappa and there are 62 people (out of 118 BJP MLAs) who have signed in support. I will send this to national leaders at the right time. All MLAs are focused on COVID control,” he said, according to The Indian Express.