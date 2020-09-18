Karnataka BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti Succumbs to COVID-19

“He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on life support system in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors.

“We deeply regret the loss and express our condolences to his family and friends.”

Ashok Gasti’s family members said that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 30 August. He developed a fever on 31 August and was admitted to the Raichur District Hospital. On 2 September, he was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. He was put on oxygen support when his levels dropped. He was eventually put on ventilator support.

Condoling the MP’s death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Shocked and pained by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

Gasti, 55, hails from Raichur district and was nominated by the BJP as one of two names for the Rajya Sabha MP seat in the biennial elections this year. He came through the ranks in the BJP after working in the party’s Ballari, Koppal and Raichur units.