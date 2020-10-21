K’taka BJP Leader Says High Command Looking to Replace Yediyurappa

Karnataka BJP leader Basanagouda Yatnal stirred controversy on Tuesday, 20 October, when he suggested that the BJP high command is looking to replace Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the near future.

He also suggested that the next Chief Minister of the state will be a leader from north Karnataka.

"We got a grant of Rs 125 crore and there was a tiff between us and Chief Minister. He does everything for Shivamogga. He will be done in some time. His time has also come (implying its time for Yediyurappa to step down). If we had those Rs 125 crore, we could have concretised all roads in Bijapur. But we don’t have it. I will get it some how. Umesh Katti has given statement asking if he is Shivamogga Chief Minister or Karnataka Chief Minister. Even those above him are done with him,” Yatnal said.