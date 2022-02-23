K'taka Assembly Adjourned Till 4 March Amid Congress Protest Against Eshwarappa

The 10-day Assembly session, which began on 14 February, was slated to end on 25 February. However, after the proceedings began, Congress MLAs began protesting and raising slogans demanding the sacking of Eshwarappa.

On Tuesday, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri made a futile attempt of pacifying the agitating members and requesting them to allow a question and answer the session. When his repeated requests went in vain, an upset Speaker accused the Congress MLAs of “already wasting” five days of the session.