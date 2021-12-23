War of Words as BJP-Congress Discuss Anti-Conversion Bill in Karnataka Assembly

After two days of delay, the anti-conversion bill was discussed in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, 23 December, with a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the Congress-led Opposition.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, JC Madhuswamy, placed on record during the session that the bill was first introduced by the Congress government in 2016.

Refuting the claims, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the bill drafted in 2016 was "completely different from what the current state government has drafted in 2021."