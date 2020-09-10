Kangana vs BMC: BJP Moves No Confidence Motion Against Mayor
The party also called for an urgent General Body meeting.
As the tussle between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 10 September, moved a no confidence motion against Mumbai Mayor and Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar in the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Corporation (BMC).
The party also called for an urgent General Body meeting.
Ranaut’s ongoing tussle with the BMC took an ugly turn on Wednesday when the civic body reached her Pali Hill office-cum-residence to demolish the alleged “illegal alterations” in the building.
The action against Ranaut came amid her bitter war of words with Sena leader Sanjay Raut, which eventually got many others from the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government involved in the matter.
The Opposition BJP and its leaders in the state have openly favoured Ranaut in the ongoing tussle and accused the government of witch-hunting Ranaut and attacking her freedom of expression.
The development comes as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to stop the demolition of actor Ranaut’s office and referred to the BMC’s conduct as “malafide” and “deplorable”.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.