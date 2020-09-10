Kangana vs BMC: BJP Moves No Confidence Motion Against Mayor

The action against Ranaut came amid her bitter war of words with Sena leader Sanjay Raut, which eventually got many others from the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government involved in the matter.

The Opposition BJP and its leaders in the state have openly favoured Ranaut in the ongoing tussle and accused the government of witch-hunting Ranaut and attacking her freedom of expression.

The development comes as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to stop the demolition of actor Ranaut’s office and referred to the BMC’s conduct as “malafide” and “deplorable”.