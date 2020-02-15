Kamal Nath-Scindia Spar Over Unfulfilled Manifesto Promises in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has dared former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia to follow his threat of taking to streets over unfulfilled party manifesto by saying “let him do”.

Speaking to the media, Scindia had said, “If the Congress makes a promise, it meets it. If Congress has promised something then it's important to deliver. Otherwise, we will have to take to the streets.”

The two leaders are at loggerhead since the Congress came to power in MP as Scindia was also a claimant for the top post.

On the speculation that Scindia is being considered for the Upper House, Nath said the Madhya Pradesh Coordination Committee meeting on Saturday was not to discuss the Rajya Sabha election or the cabinet expansion.