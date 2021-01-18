Kamal Haasan to Pause TN Campaign Trail, to Undergo Leg Surgery 

"Since I have an opportunity to take some rest, I would now be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg, as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with a renewed vigour," said Kamal Haasan. The actor also completed his ‘Big Boss Tamil 4’ shoot which he said helped him reach the households of over four crore people.

Kamal said that he will use this time to reflect on his learning during the first leg of campaigning. "I will use this period of rest to reflect on the learning and understanding of my first leg of the campaign. Though I will not be able to meet people in person, I will be using technology to continue being in touch," he said. "We shall continue to keep discussing and formulating the changes that we shall bring about for the betterment of our Tamil Nadu," he added.

(This copy was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)