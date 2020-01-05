‘Heckled, Called Jihadists by Rightwingers’: Journos Covering JNU

Amid attacks on the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by an unidentified mob within the campus on Sunday, 5 January, several journalists were manhandled and abused while reporting on the violence.

A reporter from India Today Ashutosh Mishra said he was attacked by a mob and labelled a “Jihadist” and “Naxali” when he tried to question the law and order during a live show for his channel.

He also alleged that as the mob attacked him and his cameraperson and broke his mike, the police did nothing.