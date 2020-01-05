Forces of Anarchy Trying to Gain Political Footprint: BJP on JNU
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 5 January, reacted to the attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), calling it a desperate attempt by “forces of anarchy” to boost their “shrinking political footprint.”
Taking to Twitter, the ruling party condemned the violence at the campus and alleged that students were being used as “cannon fodder.”
Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, both alumni of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, condemned the violence at the varsity on Sunday evening.
The government wants universities to be safe for students, Sitharaman said.
“Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” Jaishankar tweeted.
The JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.
JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. The JNU administration said “masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people.”
At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Home Minister Shah Speaks to Delhi Police Commissioner
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out on Sunday night, officials said.
The Home Minister's office tweeted, "Union Home minister has spoken to Delhi police commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action."
"The noble minister has also ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a joint CP-level officer and asked for a report as soon as possible," it said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation prevailing in the prestigious institution and the steps taken to restore peace.
“The home minister has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and enquired about the violence at JNU,” an official said.
HRD Ministry Seeks Report from JNU Registrar
The HRD ministry sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar about the situation on the campus.
“We have sought an immediate report from the JNU registrar about the situation on the campus. We have spoken to the vice chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus,” officials told PTI.
