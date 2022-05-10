Row Over JIPMER Puducherry Circular Mandating Hindi for Service Book Entries

DMK leader R Siva, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly, on Monday, 9 May, demanded that JIPMER withdraw the order or face a series of agitations.

Siva, in a statement, also said that the JIPMER was continuously denying the rights of Puducherry and said that the JIPMER management was involved in "cheap politics".

He added that youngsters in Puducherry are either denied employment or being given temporary employment. The DMK leader also charged that permanent postings including that of doctors, nurses, and administrative officials are being given to people from other states.

MDMK leader Vaiko also called upon the JIPMER management to immediately withdraw the circular in Hindi. The PMK state leadership also came out against the circular in Hindi.