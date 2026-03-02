'Jihadis in India Beating Their Chest': Hate Against Muslims Mourning Khamenei

Shortly after the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by US-Israel strike, crowds of Indian Muslims took to streets in Delhi, Kashmir, Lucknow, Punjab, Bhopal and other cities. The visuals that you see of Muslims on the streets represent the Shia way of mourning to mark their protest and grief. But the Hindutva brigade online and offline, is attacking Muslims left, right and centre for doing so.

For some more context, Khamenei was not just the head of the state for Iran, but he was also considered one of the most influential leaders, philosophers for Shias. To have killed Khamenei, an 86 year-old man in his home in the holy month of Ramzan made him a 'shaheed' and sent a message reinforcing his long-held stance against the US and Israel. However, many Sunni Muslims also joined in the processions protesting his assassination.