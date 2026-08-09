Hunger Strikes, Political Fault Lines and a Divided Students' Protest in Ranchi

"I will be on hunger strike until all our demands are met, even if this white sheet becomes my coffin, so be it."

Devendra Nath Mahto lies on the grounds of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, now on his 7th day of hunger strike in protest against the alleged irregularities and fraud in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Mahto, who has only drank water once on the insistence of Sonam Wangchuk, has continued his hunger strike despite chest pain and advice from doctors to be hospitalised.

As the protest in Jharkhand gains momentum, fueled by the ongoing CID investigations which have led to 19 arrests so far, Mahto continues to lead the agitation at the site. He is also observing the death anniversary of his mentor, Nirmal Mahto, carrying a photograph of him as he continues his hunger strike.