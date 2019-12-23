Jharkhand Election Results: Will Congress-JMM-RJD Trump BJP?

Counting of votes is all set to commence for the 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly, which went to polls in five phases from 30 November to 20 December.

A party or an alliance would need to win at least 41 seats to form the next government. Among the main players in the state election are the BJP and the alliance between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

While incumbent CM Raghubar Das is BJP’s candidate for the top post, the Congress-JMM-RJD has pitched Hemant Soren.