The recent communal violence in Nuh and Gurugram that killed six people and the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots are separated by exactly ten years.

The two riots also represent two ends of an important political development in North India.

While the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots provided the backdrop for a massive shift of the Jat community of Western UP towards the BJP, the 2023 Haryana violence ended up revealing the souring relations between the community and the BJP.

Several Jat organisations and farm unions dominated by Jats issued appeals to the community, especially the youth, to not get drawn into the violence in Mewat.

Appeals by Hindutva organisations to Jats to 'come to the support of Hindus', went unheeded. The appeals soon became taunts, sparking social media spats between Jats and Hindutva supporters.

Jat leaders from across the political spectrum - from deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, to Opposition leader Deepender Singh Hooda and farm union representative and Jat Mahasabha leader Yudhvir Singh Sehrawat - all spoke against the violence and called out elements within the Hindutva side.

So what changed between 2013 and 2023?

There are four aspects to this.