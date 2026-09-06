'Why Did it Take 31 Years for Khalra to Get His Due?': Honey Trehan Interview

I have used the Gurbani very respectfully. I have tried to give more meaning to those scenes because there are certain phases of Gurbani which are very true to what is being shown. While researching and talking to Mr Khalra’s family, I learned how he used to make his children learn one line of the Gurbani every morning. He used to explain the meaning of that line and the children had to memorise it by the time they came back from school. So I thought I should respect his spirituality. And this is a part of our culture. I also showed the film to the SGPC and Akal Takht Sahib. They truly appreciated the way I have used the Gurbani.

It's not only about the Gurbani. There is one sequence where you see Jaswant Singh Khalra come to the house of a Member of Parliament. He bows down in front of the Guru Granth Sahib. And as he bows down and the ‘Ang Palatna’ is taking place, like how we turn the page. This happens at a particular hour on that particular line. We had to time it in this way. I told Diljit he has to start the scene at a particular time because if Ang Palat takes place before the shot, then it will not be turned for the second time. And Diljit's faith was complete. "Baaji, Maharaj karange”, he said. And he did that. That shot was Diljit Paaji's first shot in the film. I always wanted the first shot to be him bowing down before the Guru Granth Sahib. In my mind, this is where the character’s journey starts. That was the first shot I took of the film.