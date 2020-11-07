J&K Parties Under Gupkar Alliance to Contest DDC Polls Unitedly

The People's Alliance For Gupkar Declaration (PADG) has announced that it will take part in the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The PAGD has unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly. Despite the abruptness of the DDC elections in terms of timing, it is important that this sacred space in democracy is not allowed to be invaded and marauded by divisive forces," said PAGD Spokesperson Sajjad Lone.

The PAGD in a statement on 7 November, Saturday said that delegations from various sections of society met the constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at the residence of its Chairman and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah at Bathindi in Jammu.