J&K: DDC Candidate Shot & Injured in Kokernag; Polling Underway

A District Development Council election candidate at Kokernag area of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir, sustained a bullet injury on Friday, 4 December, after an unknown person fired at him, reported news agency ANI.

As per Kashmir daily reports, the candidate has been identified as Anees Ahmad who is affiliated with JK Apni Party. Ahmad had filed his form as DDC candidate from Sagam Kokernag block and was shot at and injured in Sagam area.

He was immediately shifted to a local hospital, and his condition is reportedly stable, the ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off.