'What's Our Crime?': Communal Admissions Row Leaves Kashmiri Students' in Dark

For more than a week now, Mushtaq Ahmad* and his family have been anxious. Their worry deepens each day as the row over the admission of more than 42 Muslim students, including their son, continues to escalate in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving their future hanging in uncertainty.

Over two months ago, their son, Mudasir*, who cleared the National Medical Council screening and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) secured admission to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Katra, in Jammu’s Reasi district.

The first seat-allocation list for 2025–26 issued by SMVDIME and cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE), showed that 42 of the 50 admitted students were Muslims, seven were Hindus, and one was Sikh.

“We were so happy, but we had no idea that our joy would be short-lived,” said Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar.