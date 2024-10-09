Jammu & Kashmir Election Result: Why Mehraj Malik's Win is a Huge Moment for AAP

In a ground-breaking victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mehraj Malik has secured the Doda Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the party’s first-ever win in the region.
Malik’s victory, by a margin of over 4,500 votes, has given AAP a much-needed foothold in the Union Territory and established the party as a growing force beyond its traditional strongholds in Punjab and Delhi.
This win is particularly significant for the AAP as it continues to expand its influence in new regions. With Malik's victory in Doda, the AAP now has members in the legislative assemblies of Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, and Delhi.
This expansion signals the party's intention to become a national political player, even as it faced setbacks in Haryana, where it failed to win any seats in the recent elections.
A New Chapter for AAP in J&K
Mehraj Malik’s victory in Doda is more than just a win for AAP—it is a symbolic moment for the party’s national expansion.
Malik, who has been with AAP since 2013, is known for his sharp criticism of the current administration under the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir. His election win gives the party a platform to voice concerns over governance and security in the region.
Malik is no stranger to politics. He previously won the District Development Council (DDC) polls in 2020 and has been the district development councillor for the Kahara segment.
His efforts to represent the people of Doda and his fierce criticism of local governance resonated with voters.
In 2014, the Doda seat was won by the BJP’s Shakti Raj, and before that, it had frequently switched hands between Congress and the NC since the first election in 1962. Malik’s victory is even more impressive considering he defeated two heavyweight leaders from the Congress and the National Conference.
Doda was one of the five seats where Congress and NC had “friendly contests” despite their pre-poll alliance and this may have created space for Malik's win.
'A Victory for the People, Not Just the Party'
Speaking about his win, Malik emphasized that his victory was not a personal achievement but a mandate from the people.
"The mandate belongs to the people, the votes are theirs, and the victory is for them. Congratulations to the people, because we are just a medium who couldn't stand to see the suffering of the public. We wanted to fight their battle; it was never about our personal fight," Malik stated after his victory was confirmed.
Malik had also drawn attention for his unique campaign strategy, which included crowdfunding to support his election bid.
A Tough Road Ahead
While Mehraj Malik’s win is cause for celebration for the AAP, it also underscores the challenges that lie ahead.
Doda, located in a region that has seen heightened security due to recent terror incidents, presents significant governance challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the region last month marked the first time a sitting Prime Minister had visited Doda in over 40 years, underscoring its strategic importance.
Security was tight during Modi’s visit, with multi-layered protection in place due to concerns over terrorist activities.
Malik's win in this politically charged and security-sensitive region will test the AAP leader’s ability to work effectively in Doda, a region that has long been dominated by parties like the BJP, Congress, and National Conference.
Malik’s election comes at a time when AAP is trying to present itself as a viable alternative to these traditional powerhouses, and his success in Doda could pave the way for further gains in the state.
Malik's win also comes at a crucial time for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, whose party faces challenges in its home state of Delhi. AAP’s failure to win any seats in Haryana during the recent elections could be seen as a significant setback for Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi elections, which are just four months away.
The AAP’s Doda win could potentially open the door for the party to expand its base in the Union Territory, especially as issues of governance and security continue to dominate local discourse.