Jalandhar Bypoll Results: AAP Inches Ahead of Congress; The Current Lead is...

The Aam Aadmi Party has taken a slender lead over the Congress in the early rounds of counting for by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
As of 10 AM, these were the numbers on the Election Commission of India results website:
AAP: 103203
Congress: 86624
BJP: 56150
SAD: 50184
The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.
The Congress had fielded Chaudhary's widow Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary while AAP had fielded former Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku who joined the party on the eve of the election.
As of 10 AM, 3.13 lakh votes had been counted out of the 8.87 lakh votes that had been polled. The voter turnout was 54.70 percent.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)