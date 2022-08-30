Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Alleged Leader of Crowd

“Though the State has taken various dates to bring on record various other CCTV footages to show this fact but they have not placed the same on record as yet. Nevertheless looking at his period of custody, being since 27 April 2022; he is no more required for further investigation; the charge sheet qua him has already been filed; one of the co-accused Jahid has since been granted bail…; the injured have since been discharged, he is admitted to bail on his executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000/- with one surety of the like amount,” the court ordered.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a civilian injured.