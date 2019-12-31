Jadavpur University Prof Alleges Assault by Women BJP Supporters
Doyeeta Majumder, an assistant professor of English at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, filed an FIR on Monday, 30 December, alleging she was assaulted by women supporters of the BJP while returning from a protest against CAA-NRC in the city.
Professor Recounts Incident
Majumder recounted the incident in a post on Facebook, “The saffron speaker was spewing naked hate speech against Muslims for a good few minutes, then turned and pointed at the campus and started saying “This University is the root of all evil, they all chant Allahu Akbar every day.”
I snorted out loud, and shouted “Mithye kotha (That’s a lie)”, twice. That is all it took. In seconds I was surrounded by a mob of mashima-like (aunt-like) women who started pushing me down and hitting me. A young man tried to protest, he was roughed up too. Ultimately I was dragged kicking and screaming by two (presumably BJP) men who kept saying “Didi aar jhamela baraben na, chole jan, chole jan (Don’t add to the trouble, leave from here).”
She added, “Once again, I am fine, no blood spilled, no bones broken, but that this could happen to me in Jadavpur, where I live and work, at the hands of middle-aged middle-class women, is a sign of the times we live in. If you think this will not happen to you, you are really, really deluded. The upside was that this did manage to derail their hate-speeches for a good thirty minutes.”
The police complaint lodged by Majumder comes days after two FIRs were lodged by women anti-CAA protesters who were assaulted in Kolkata by a group of 7 to 8 men chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)