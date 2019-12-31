Jadavpur University Prof Alleges Assault by Women BJP Supporters

Majumder recounted the incident in a post on Facebook, “The saffron speaker was spewing naked hate speech against Muslims for a good few minutes, then turned and pointed at the campus and started saying “This University is the root of all evil, they all chant Allahu Akbar every day.”

I snorted out loud, and shouted “Mithye kotha (That’s a lie)”, twice. That is all it took. In seconds I was surrounded by a mob of mashima-like (aunt-like) women who started pushing me down and hitting me. A young man tried to protest, he was roughed up too. Ultimately I was dragged kicking and screaming by two (presumably BJP) men who kept saying “Didi aar jhamela baraben na, chole jan, chole jan (Don’t add to the trouble, leave from here).”