It Took 16 Yrs?: PV Narasimha Rao’s Kin Ask as Gandhis Laud Ex-PM

In what is seen as a rare move by the Gandhis, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 24 July paid tributes to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, even as his grandson asked why it took the Congress leadership 16 years to acknowledge his contributions.

The top leaders of the party, which often faced criticism for dumping the political legacy of the late leader, recalled his services on the occasion of his birth centenary celebrations organised by the Telangana unit of the party.

This is perhaps for the first time since Rao's death in 2004 that the top party leadership paid tributes to him.