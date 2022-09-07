IT Raids Premises Belonging to Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav, His Family
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said the Income Tax department on Wednesday, 7 September, conducted raids on multiple premises belonging to him and his family members.
The searches are being carried out in state capital Jaipur and some locations in Uttarakhand.
"The Income Tax department is conducting raids at business premises and residence in Kotputli and Uttarakhand. Reasons are not known," the minister of state for home said.
Yadav, a Congress MLA from Kotputli constituency, and his family members have business of packaging material and food products such as flour and pulses.
