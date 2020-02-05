Air Pollution No Longer an Issue for the Delhi Voter

Delhi – which faced toxic levels of air pollution this winter, especially in the first half of November 2019 – topped the list of most polluted cities in the world that month. Chauhan’s granddaughter and parents struggled to breathe and, as we said, needed nebulisers. Thousands others flooded the out-patient departments (as has been reported here and here) across the city, complaining of respiratory issues.

Yet, the dozen Delhi-residents IndiaSpend spoke with said they are less likely to vote on the issue of air pollution. Water, electricity, roads, sanitation and houses emerged as key issues on which they will cast their vote.

This is in contrast to November 2019 when Delhi was choking due to air which was 24-times worse quality than the World Health Organization’s safe air standards. Air pollution was on top of the voters’ mind, found a survey of 2,298 Delhi voters. Nearly 88 percent of those polled across 115 locations in the capital by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) called air pollution a “very serious” problem, in results published in The Indian Express.

The survey found that 45 percent of the voters said they would vote based on the issue of air pollution. Unemployment (12%), water issues (7%) and poor sanitation (5%) were other issues on the voters’ minds. But this appears to have changed since.