Intolerance Increasing in Bengal: Nadda Attacks Mamata on Her Turf
Hitting out at Banerjee, Nadda said the Bengal CM is synonymous with “intolerance”.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday, 9 December, inaugurated West Bengal State Election Office at Hastings in Kolkata in the presence of state party in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Attacking Banerjee, the BJP chief claimed that Bengal has the highest number of female domestic violence case, rapes and human trafficking crimes.
“Mamata didi has stopped reporting the numbers to the crime bureau. She has also refused to give the COVID numbers. Her government, for political gains, has kept people from joining mainstream affairs,” Nadda said.
“Intolerance is increasing in Bengal. For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee....the name is intolerance,” said BJP chief.
He also said that the BJP will come to power with more than 200 seats and will form the next government in Bengal. He added that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has become a ‘family party’. Nadda also blamed the party for minority appeasement, reported IANS.
“Mamata allows Eid. The lockdown was withdrawn for Bakra-Eid on 31 July. This shows that the state government's policies are driven by appeasement theories. We are for Eid celebrations, and we have no problem with that. But why did she impose lockdown on Ram Mandir foundation day," Nadda asked.
Security Lapses During Nadda Visit: WB State Chief Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh stated that there has been a lapse in the security arrangement during Nadda's visit to the state.
Ghosh also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the same. In the letter, Ghosh stated that “there were serious security lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and/or casual approach of State Department Police”.
“There was no presence of police at his events yesterday. I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and administration,” ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.
Nadda Shown Black Flags
Right before the inauguration of the election office, Nadda was shown black flags allegedly by TMC supporters when he arrived at Hastings, reported IANS.
About fifty people tried to wave black flags and shouted “BJP go back” slogans when Nadda entered the building.
The BJP chief inaugurated nine party offices and participated in a community outreach programme on its mission of 'Ar Noi Anyay' (no more atrocities) in Mamata Banerjee's Assembly constituency Bhabanipur.
The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation and will be in Bengal for two days.
(With inputs from IANS)
