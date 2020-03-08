Political Leaders Across India Extend Greetings for Women’s Day
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, political leaders from all over India have extended greetings via statements to the press and on social media.
On Tuesday, 3 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to inspirational women.
Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Speak Up for Women
In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal said women are the 'pillars of the society', and highlighted some of the schemes introduced by her government aimed towards welfare and empowerment of women.
Yechury Bats for Women’s Reservation Bill
Tweeting, CPI leader Sitaram Yechury countered the Prime Minister's Twitter campaign of handing over his account to women for a day. He termed it 'gimmickery' and 'tokenism', in light of the fact that the Women's Reservation Bill is yet to be tabled and passed.
