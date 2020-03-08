Political Leaders Across India Extend Greetings for Women’s Day
Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo: The Quint)

Political Leaders Across India Extend Greetings for Women’s Day

The Quint
Politics

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, political leaders from all over India have extended greetings via statements to the press and on social media.

On Tuesday, 3 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to inspirational women.

Also Read : Meet the Women Who Have Taken Over PM Modi’s Social Media Handles

Loading...

Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Speak Up for Women

In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal said women are the 'pillars of the society', and highlighted some of the schemes introduced by her government aimed towards welfare and empowerment of women.

Also Read : 8-Yr-Old Who Snubbed PM’s Hashtag Wants Action on Climate Instead

Yechury Bats for Women’s Reservation Bill

“Women’s Day is not just about one day. Its revolutionary origins for equal wages and rights are a powerful and important reinforcer of those who hold up half the sky.”
Sitaram Yechury, Leader, CPI

Tweeting, CPI leader Sitaram Yechury countered the Prime Minister's Twitter campaign of handing over his account to women for a day. He termed it 'gimmickery' and 'tokenism', in light of the fact that the Women's Reservation Bill is yet to be tabled and passed.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Politics section for more stories.

    Loading...