Inside 'Bureaucratic Jihad': How Hindu Legal Fund Fuelled Bushra Bano's Transfer

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Three Arabic words were all it took for IPS officer Bushra Bano to be transferred by the West Bengal government. What preceded her transfer was a complaint filed by the Hindu Legal Fund, (HLF), a unit of the Hindu Network Foundation. Much outrage over the transfer was reported but what has been missing from most headlines is who and what drove the hate campaign against her and HLF is at the centre of this conspiracy.
Bano was posted as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur in West Bengal around two months ago but she has now been transferred to serve as Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the State Armed Police.
As we know, on 13 September, Bano had merely posted a video, intended to inspire and encourage UPSC aspirants. She had started her video with Assalamualaikum (Peace be upon you), said Insh'Allah (God willing) and JazakAllah (May Allah reward you) while talking about her experience at Aligarh Muslim University's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) which helped her prepare for the examinations.
Promptly after, HLF filed a complaint with the West Bengal Home Secretary as she used the Arabic words and "did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind."
Hence, the question is: What is HLF and what do we know about them? Were there more right-wing accounts who propelled the hate against Bano?
The answers is yes.
What Is The Hindu Legal Fund?
We found that they repeatedly mention on their website that this Hindu Fund is to build a Rs 1,000 crore corpus to support those who serve Sanatana Dharma. As per their website, it is to awaken, empower and protect Dharma.
As for the HLF, the website notes, "This campaign supports strategic legal interventions to protect Dharmic interests, uphold temple rights, defend cultural practices, and strengthen the legal foundations of Sanatana Dharma. It brings together committed legal experts and grassroots partners to represent communities and causes that often lack adequate institutional support."
The website also stated that this year they have issued funds worth Rs 2 Lakhs for their 'legal advocacy.'
But who is the founder of HLF? It's Rahul Dewan who — if we go by his LinkedIn profile — invests in Indian and Israeli startups, also founded the 'Sarayu Foundation' and the popular right-wing YouTube channel 'Sangam Talks.'
Their parent organisation, Hindu Network Foundation was incorporated in March 2024 and Dewan is on its Board of Directors as well.
In a video that he posted on Instagram some days ago, he talked about HLF, saying that he puts aside a certain amount of his earnings to channelise his funds "strategically" for HLF.
"I set aside my salary, 7% of my salary I donated to Isha Foundation and 7% of my business profits I used for HLF." Thereby, he also funds Sangam Talks and hundreds of projects in the last 10 years for Hindu causes, as he stated in the video.
The caption of the reel also reads that his ambition is "to build a ₹25 crore Hindu Legal Fund capable of sustaining serious legal battles for years."
However, HLF's actions beget the questions: Why did Dewan's HLF file the complaint against Bano particularly? Or how did Bano's use of three simple Arabic words endanger or disrupt Dharma's practices in any way, if that is what they claim to protect?
Coincidentally, Nupur Sharma, the Editor-in-Chief of the right-wing news platform OpIndia Nupur Sharma has also joined the Advisory Committee of the HLF.
So far, as per their own account, the HLF has filed/supported over 18 complaints, representations and legal notices in the past few months, including FIRs sought on alleged hate speech and religious insults.
How Sudarshan TV Targeted, Questioned Bano
While it was HLF which filed the complaint, channels like that of Sudarshan News were at the forefront of spreading hate and misinformation against Bano.
This is not new for Suresh Chavhanke, founder of Sudarshan TV. In 2020, he had defamed Muslims and cast aspersions on Muslims who cleared the UPSC exams. “How has the number of Muslim IPS and IAS officers increased recently”? “what will happen if Jamia Ke Jihadi rise to the position of authority in the country?" were some of the remarks he made.
Much to no one's surprise, Chavhanke jumped at Bushra's case, fuelling outrage and propaganda and stated that "even after becoming an IPS officer, if Bushra Bano will do bureaucratic jihad then we will talk."
In one of their episodes too, Sudarshan TV which did another show on Bano to show that their coverage prompted outrage and led to filing of an official complaint against her. Proudly, they stated that Chavhanke reminded people of 'UPSC Jihad' again, alleging that it was supported by many people online.
“Why was Bushra Bano giving advice on becoming an officer only to her own community or brotherhood [community]? Was she only in favour of benefiting a select group of people? Did she not want people other than Muslims to also become officers?" was said on their show.
Even back in 2020, when Sudarshan TV propagated the 'UPSC Jihad' narrative, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting expressed in record that it was “not in good taste, offensive and has the likelihood of promoting communal attitudes." However, it did not impact the show.
Chavhanke filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court that he would comply with all the laws while airing the remaining episodes of the 'Bindas Bol' programme on 'UPSC Jihad' but no other action was taken.
Bano's journey to becoming an IPS officer is not an ordinary one.
Hailing from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, she did her PhD in Management studies from AMU and cleared the NET-JRF test. She became an assistant professor and worked in Saudi Arabia but later returned to take the UPSC exam.
She sat for the exam twice — in 2019 and 2021 — before achieving a Rank of 234 and clearing the Indian Police Service.
But even that was not enough for right-wing accounts such as Jaipur Dialogues known for spreading bigotry and doxxing a 15 year-old protestor recently.
Calling Bano an 'Islamist IPS officer,' Sanjay Dixit who helms Jaipur Dialogues praised the state government's move to transfer her to an "insignificant" post he said. Earlier too, Jaipur Dialogues misconstrued and stated that Bano did not say 'Vande Mataram' or 'Jai Hind.'
Jumping on the bandwagon of hate were not just other accounts like Megh Updates but also Nazia Elahi Khan, leader who is associated with BJP's Minority Morcha.
"Left lobby and sharia wale and Mamata's people are crying so much over Bushra Bano's regular transfer as if Muharram is already here," said Khan in a video she posted online.
She alleged and alluded to what Mamata Banerjee had done to IPS officer Gyanmanti Sen who arrested two Muslim rapists, she said.
Other political leaders such as TMC's Mahua Moitra also called out the targeted attack against Bushra and 'Godi media's coverage and expressed solidarity.
Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned as to the what the offense was about Bano's remarks. "She did not explicitly glorify the nation but she prayed for her fellow citizens," he wrote.
On the other hand, Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party leader stated, "What is rather amusing that three simple words peace be upon you, God willing and God be praised can apparently rattle a party so large and powerful."
Another irony has been pointed out which is that while Bano has faced action for using Islamic phrases, there have been other police officials who have either practiced their religion openly or normalised it in their ranks.
For instance, Sambhal circle officer Anuj Choudhary, wore the police uniform, has been seen carrying a gada on his shoulder during the KishkindhaRath Yatra was promoted.
Choudhary had gone viral for his communal remarks in 2025, when Holi coincided with Friday prayers. "Holi comes once a year, while Jumma comes 52 times. Those who avoid Holi should stay at home".
Similarly, In May this year, CV Anand invited priests to perform puja in his office as he took charge as Telangana DGP. Another police officer, Jyotipriya Singh was also seen performing an aarti during Ganesh Chaturthi some days ago.
But it was none but Bano who faced the wrath of the right-wing machinery and was disproportionately trolled for addressing the public in a language she is comfortable in. The 'bureaucracy jihad' does not stay a rhetoric when officers like Bano, in reality, pay the price for it.