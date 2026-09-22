Inside 'Bureaucratic Jihad': How Hindu Legal Fund Fuelled Bushra Bano's Transfer

Three Arabic words were all it took for IPS officer Bushra Bano to be transferred by the West Bengal government. What preceded her transfer was a complaint filed by the Hindu Legal Fund, (HLF), a unit of the Hindu Network Foundation. Much outrage over the transfer was reported but what has been missing from most headlines is who and what drove the hate campaign against her and HLF is at the centre of this conspiracy.

Bano was posted as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur in West Bengal around two months ago but she has now been transferred to serve as Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the State Armed Police.