Ruckus After Ink Thrown at BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru, 3 Detained

Three people were reportedly detained after ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday, 30 May, while he was addressing an event organised by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha at the city's Gandhi Bhavan.

In a video of the incident, BKU workers can be seen thrashing a man with chairs after apprehending him.

The ruckus started while Takait was addressing a gathering over corruption allegations against Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

The identity of the men or the clear motive behind the incident is yet unknown.