'Injustice': PM Modi Hits Out at Opposition-Ruled States Over High Fuel Prices
PM Modi said that some states had refrained from reducing VAT despite the Centre's lowering of excise
Taking a dig at Opposition-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 27 April, said that some states had refrained from reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) despite the Centre's lowering of excise duty last year, and that the citizens of these states had been suffering "injustice" due to higher fuel prices.
At a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the various states, PM Modi said, "In order to reduce the burden on the country's citizens, the central government lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel last November. We had also requested the states to reduce their taxes and transfer the benefit to their residents."
"Some states reduced taxes as per the central government, but some states did not give any such benefit to their residents. Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in these states continue to remain high. In a way, this is not only an injustice to the people of these states but it also has an impact on neighbouring states."Prime Minister Modi
"Due to some or the other reason, some states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand did not slash VAT on fuel. The burden of high prices continued to stay on the citizens. I won't go into how much revenue these states gained during this time," he added.
The prime minister said that he was not criticising anyone but merely appealing to the states to do abide by the central government's relaxation in the interests of their citizens.
The PM's statements come amid a steep rise in rates of fuel, which have been increased manifold since Assembly elections in five states terminated in March.
"Had Karnataka not cut taxes, it would have collected an additional over Rs 5,000 crore in revenues during the last six months. Gujarat would also have collected Rs 3,500-4,000 crore more. These states took a positive step for the benefit of their citizens. But the neighbouring states of these earned 3,500-5,500 crore revenue in the last six months."
The central government in November had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.
'Centre Owes Maharashtra Rs 26,500 Cr': CM Thackeray Reacts to Fuel Price Dig
Reacting to PM Modi's statements on VAT reduction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Centre owes Rs 26,500 crore in GST arrears to the state.
"Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15 percent in the entire country. Maharashtra is number one state in the country in terms of direct taxes and GST combined. Maharashtra is still owed about Rs 26,500 crore due to GST arrears," the chief minister's office said.
"Today, diesel tax share on a litre of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 24.38 for the Centre and Rs 22.37 for the state. Petrol tax share is Rs 31.58 as central tax and Rs 32.55 as state tax. Therefore, it's not a fact that the prices have become more expensive due to state," Thackeray said, as per the CMO.
'Centre Targeting Opposition'
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the prime minister should reduce the central excise before asking states to cut VAT.
"He (PM Modi) earned Rs 26 lakh crore out of central excise on petrol and diesel. Has he shared it? You didn't give the GST share to the states on time and then you ask states to further reduce VAT. He should reduce central excise and then ask others to reduce VAT," Khera was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Congess leader Deepender S Hooda said that BJP-ruled Haryana has highest VAT on petrol and diesel, adding that the Centre is evading its duty by hiking fuel prices.
"PM Modi is particularly quoting only Opposition-ruled states to reduce taxes on fuel. He won't say that Gujarat or Karnataka should reduce the taxes. The quantum of tax collected by Government of India is 3 times what is collected by these states," DMK MP TKS Elangovan was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta pointed out that the meeting, which was held to review the COVID-19 situation in the country, had "turned out to be a political meeting."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
