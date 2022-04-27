'Injustice': PM Modi Hits Out at Opposition-Ruled States Over High Fuel Prices

Taking a dig at Opposition-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 27 April, said that some states had refrained from reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) despite the Centre's lowering of excise duty last year, and that the citizens of these states had been suffering "injustice" due to higher fuel prices.

At a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the various states, PM Modi said, "In order to reduce the burden on the country's citizens, the central government lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel last November. We had also requested the states to reduce their taxes and transfer the benefit to their residents."