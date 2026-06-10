‘Sack Dharmendra Pradhan’: Congress Leads Nationwide Protests on CBSE, NEET

Apart from peaceful protesting, IYC members have been organising town halls and camps that are focussed on organising crowds against injustice. Members have also been visiting the families of students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak, to stand in solidarity with and reassure their family members.

In states like Karnataka where the Congress is in power, the IYC has made bus transit free for students and are working on other measures to make the examination process smooth.