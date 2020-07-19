India Will Pay Price for BJP’s Lies on COVID, China & GDP: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 19 July, Sunday launched yet another attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has "institutionalised lies" for which "India will have to pay the price".

"The BJP has institutionalised lies...(on) Covid-19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths; (on) GDP by using a new calculation method; and (on) Chinese aggression by frightening the media.

"The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price," the Congress leader tweeted.