Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday, 22 June asked the Modi government to 'rise up to the occasion' and honour the martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash.Slamming the government for 'comforting but false statements,' Singh said that the Prime Minister needs to be mindful of his words so that China doesn't misuse the, referring to PM Modi's claim of China not having crossed the LAC.Referring to the martyrs, Singh said that the country is at a historic crossroads and the sacrifices of the jawans cannot be allowed to go in vain."At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Our Government's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us," Singh added.Singh said that PM Modi needs to be mindful of his words so that China doesn't take them as a vindication of their stand."Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests," he said."The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the Government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further. This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat," he added.Singh also attacked the Modi government over alleged false claims being made over the matter."We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements," he said."We call upon the Prime Minister and the Government to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who have made the ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territorial integrity. To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people's faith," Singh added.