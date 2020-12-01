After High-Velocity Campaigns, Hyderabad Votes in Civic Body Polls

Polling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began on Tuesday, 1 December amid elaborate arrangements in place as over 74 lakh voters will decide the political fortunes of 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions in one of the most bitterly-fought polls for any municipal body in recent times.

The polling commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm at 9,101 polling stations.

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarthy told IANS that all arrangements have been made for smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections, duly following COVID-19 regulations.

Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi have cast their votes so far. “I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen democracy,” Owaisi was quoted by ANI as saying.