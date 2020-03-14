‘Hunger for Power’: Digvijaya Singh on Scindia’s Switch to BJP

Days after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress to join the BJP, veteran Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh castigated Scindia for “ditching Congress and Gandhi family” in search for a Rajya Sabha ticket and Cabinet berth under Modi and Shah.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, 14 March, Singh added, “Hunger of Power is more important to some than Credibility and Ideology the very essence of a Healthy Democracy. (sic)”