‘Hunger for Power’: Digvijaya Singh on Scindia’s Switch to BJP
Days after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress to join the BJP, veteran Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh castigated Scindia for “ditching Congress and Gandhi family” in search for a Rajya Sabha ticket and Cabinet berth under Modi and Shah.
In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, 14 March, Singh added, “Hunger of Power is more important to some than Credibility and Ideology the very essence of a Healthy Democracy. (sic)”
Singh’s comments came a day after he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for later this month.
Scindia’s exit, coupled with 21 other Congress MLAs submitting their resignations as legislators, has triggered a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, with the future of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government left uncertain.
Digvijaya Recounts Interaction With Jyotiraditya’s Grandmother
Singh said there was a time when he was asked by Vijaya Raje Scindia, Jyotiraditya’s grandmother, to join the Jan Sangh, the political wing of the RSS and a precursor to the BJP.
In an apparent jibe at Jyotiraditya, Singh also recalled how he had worked for the Congress party between 2004 and 2014, “I stayed out of Power and worked for Congress Party from 2004 to 2014, in spite of the fact that I was offered to join the Cabinet and get into Rajya Sabha. (sic)”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )