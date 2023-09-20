'Historic Mandate': Lok Sabha Passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454 Votes

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 September, passed the historic 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (NSVA) with 454 votes in favour and two against it. The Bill proposes to provide 33% reservation to women in the Parliament and the state Assemblies.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties called it a historic move, the Opposition parties demanded that a caste-based census be conducted in order to give reservation to SC/ST and OBC women.

The Opposition also demanded that the government implement the reservation immediately and not wait for the census and delimitation exercises as the Bill states.

What key leaders said on the Bill:

Opening the debate for the Opposition, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning said that the reservation must be implemented immediately.