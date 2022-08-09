Himachal Polls: Congress Promises Free Electricity, Rs 1,500 per Month to Women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and the Congress's senior election observer for Himachal Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel, also said the old pension scheme will be restored, as was done in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh within 10 days of the Congress coming to power in those states.

Baghel made the announcements while interacting with reporters here.

Replying to a query on availability of funds, Baghel, who was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri and state Congress campaign committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said that suitable provisions will be made in the budget to honour the promises if the party returns to power in the state.

These promises will also be included in the Congress's poll manifesto, which will be released soon, he added.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to go to polls in December.