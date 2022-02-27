Hijab Controversy Unnecessary, Should’t Be Encouraged: VP Naidu at B’luru School
"In a school, you are all guided by the school uniform, whatever uniform it is," VP Naidu said.
The raging controversy over Hijab in Karnataka is "unnecessary" and "should not be encouraged," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday, 26 February, reported news agency PTI.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of an indoor sports arena at a private school in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Vice President Naidu said that when in school, everyone should be guided by one uniform, no matter "whatever uniform it is."
"Unnecessary controversies should not be encouraged like the controversy going on in Karnataka. In a school, you are all guided by the school uniform, whatever uniform it is."Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President
Stressing on India's unity in diversity, Vice President Naidu said that people should remember that we are all Indians first. He further added that irrespective of "caste, creed, sex, religion and region," all Indians are one and that there should be no discrimination.
VP Naidu stressed on the development of a spiritual mind at school – which he pointed out was different from religion. He also pitched for restoration of values, preservation of heritage, while asking students to be proud of being Indians.
