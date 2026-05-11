2024 NCRB Report: Numbers Reveal Miserably Low Convictions in SC/ST Atrocities

(At The Quint we've consistently reported on crimes against the marginalised communities. If you find value in our work, become a member.)

On 4 May 2026, The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released its report on violence against Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in 2024. While the overall numbers show a reduction from 2023 in crime rates against both SC and ST communities, numerous states continue to show a disturbingly high crime rate against their marginalised groups.