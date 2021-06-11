He Was Leaking BJP Info: BJP Cries Foul Over Mukul’s Return to TMC
As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Vice President Mukul Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, 11 June, BJP leader Arjun Singh cast aspersions on the politician, accusing him of spreading party’s internal information. Meanwhile, TMC leaders welcomed Roy’s move back to the party.
The West Bengal BJP’s Vice President Arjun Singh said:
“Mukul Roy was never a public leader. In West Bengal, politics can’t be done from AC room. His time in politics is up. Nobody trusts him. Everybody had information that he provides internal information of BJP to TMC. If rivals get to know your planning, it causes you loss.”Arjun Singh, according to ANI
Singh’s remark comes amid speculations of more exits from the BJP. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had said: “Since he (Mukul Roy) has left, it is clear that he was not satisfied working with them (the BJP). More people will come.”
TMC Leaders Welcome Roy
Meanwhile, TMC leaders including the Chief Minister, Abhishek Banerjee as well as TMC spokesperson Shama Mohamed took to Twitter to welcome the leader.
Banerjee and her nephew, who were present at the official rejoining ceremony of Roy, acknowledged his ‘struggles’ in the BJP, and expressed that they look forward to working as a team.
Shama Prasada wondered if media organisations will treat the defection of Roy just as they had of Ex-Congress Leader Jitin Prasada’s, who had exited the INC and joined BJP earlier this week.
Background
Four years after defecting to the BJP, Roy, a founding member of the TMC, rejoined the party on Friday, 11 June, in Kolkata.
His son Subhranshu also joined the TMC.
Roy, who contested the Assembly elections after nearly two decades, won his Krishnanagar Dakshin seat on a BJP ticket. Following the saffron party's remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi high command took over the Bengal campaign, and it is believed, Roy became increasingly less central to the party’s plans in the state.
In the meanwhile, the BJP also got a more “high-profile” star acquisition in the form of former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari.
On Friday, Banerjee had said that “those who betrayed us during elections will not be taken back." Saying that Roy had never displayed bitterness towards the TMC, she added “I feel he's got inner peace after joining TMC today.”
