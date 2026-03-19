'He Wanted to Pursue Football': A Gunshot Took Unaiz Away & Shattered His Family

After almost half an hour since this call, the next call they received was from Navneet’s parents informing them that Unaiz had been in “an accident” and was admitted in Lokbandhu hospital.

Sadaf recalled that the moment Shama got the phone call she screamed. “She took her naqaab and rushed. When she reached the hospital, she cried but then she just froze in shock.”

As per the family, the police had initially told them that Unaiz had been shot and he was being treated. One and a half hours later, as media presence grew and more family relatives arrived, Zameer was allowed to go in to see Unaiz.

That is when Zameer found out that he was shot right in the middle of his forehead and had been dead for the past 2-3 hours.