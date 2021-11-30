'Have Spoken to Amit Shah About Alliance': Ex Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Singh remarked that he was looking to form an alliance with the BJP in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 30 November, remarked that he was looking to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
"I have already met the Home Minister and spoken to him about an alliance. On Saturday, I hope to see the BJP president," he told NDTV, adding that since the contentious farm laws have been repealed by the BJP-led Centre, he was now taking things forward with the party.
Singh had previously indicated that he would form his own party, likely to be called Punjab Lok Congress, and contest the 2022 State Assembly polls in a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.
'Channi Fears Me': Amarinder Singh
Hitting out against his successor Charanjit Singh Channi, the Captain stated in an interview with NDTV that the new chief minister "is not doing his job," and that Channi was afraid of him.
"Channi can say whatever he likes to, he fears me. He tried to stab me in the back to become the chief minister," he was quoted as saying.
Amarinder Singh's comment against Channi comes days after the latter had taken a jibe against his predecessor.
"We have gained by the exit of Captain Amarinder. The party's graph is going upwards now. He will cut the Opposition votes," Channi had said in a televised interview.
(With inputs from NDTV)
