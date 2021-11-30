'Have Spoken to Amit Shah About Alliance': Ex Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 30 November, remarked that he was looking to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

"I have already met the Home Minister and spoken to him about an alliance. On Saturday, I hope to see the BJP president," he told NDTV, adding that since the contentious farm laws have been repealed by the BJP-led Centre, he was now taking things forward with the party.

Singh had previously indicated that he would form his own party, likely to be called Punjab Lok Congress, and contest the 2022 State Assembly polls in a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.